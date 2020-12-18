A nine-month old baby who was the subject of an Amber Alert from Ottawa police Friday has been found safe.

Police issued the Amber Alert for the little girl Friday afternoon, saying that she was taken by her mother and that they were last seen in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street at around 12:10 p.m.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Ottawa police announced that the girl had been found safe with the help of Gatineau police and that a suspect is in custody.

There is no word so far on possible charges.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.