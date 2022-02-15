

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The cabinet order invoking the Emergencies Act says the government needs temporary but extraordinary powers to end blockades because they are threatening Canada's supply chains, economic security and trading relationships in a bid to achieve political or ideological goals.

The order was published Tuesday, one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Emergencies Act would be invoked for the first time since it was passed in 1988.

Attorney General David Lametti said the decision to use the act was not taken lightly, but it became clear there were gaps in the ability of police and governments to protect institutions, critical infrastructure and the rule of law while blockades in Ottawa and at border crossings dragged on.

“Nobody wants to be the attorney general that has to that has to invoke the Emergencies Act,” Lametti said in an interview Tuesday morning.

“But I have a responsibility to Canadians to do this. I have a responsibility to the rule of law and to good government. We can't allow our democratic system to be hijacked by shows of force. That's what happens in some other places in the world that we're highly critical about.”

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said at a news conference Tuesday in Ottawa that the blockades are “driven by an ideology to overthrow the government” and there are elements within them that pose a serious threat to safety.

He pointed to the seizure Monday of multiple weapons and arrest of 13 individuals at the blockade near the border in Coutts, Alta. Mendicino said that should be a wake-up call to Canadians about “what it is that we are precisely dealing with here.”

The cabinet order was signed and took effect Monday, but the exact wording was only made public when the document, known as an order-in-council, was published on a federal government website. A motion requesting approval by the House of Commons was expected later Tuesday. The Senate must also approve a motion requesting the use of the act.

If either motion fails, the invocation will end, along with any orders made from using it. If it passes, the order will remain in place for 30 days unless the government revokes it earlier.

The order is about the invocation of the Emergencies Act, but the specific powers it will bring in will be contained in subsequent, more detailed orders to be published as early as Tuesday.

The blockade in Ottawa began Jan. 28 and shows little sign of ending, with the street in front of Parliament Hill still crammed with big rigs, RVs and other vehicles.

Jack Van Rootselaar, a trucker from Dunnville, Ont., was sitting in a white big rig parked facing Parliament Hill on Tuesday, in a row of other trucks tightly packed to fill the space.

He dismissed invoking the Emergencies Act as a “scare tactic” and said the trucker s planned to stay until all vaccine mandates are lifted.

“We are not scared,” he said.

A blockade at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., ended Sunday when police moved in to break it up. Mendicino said ports of entry near Surrey, B.C. and Coutts, Alta., are also now open after police efforts in both locations.

Lametti said using the Emergencies Act will not curb free speech or the right to protest peacefully. He described the demonstrations in Ottawa and at border crossings as ideologically motivated occupations that are endangering the lives of Canadians and the economy.

“If you disagree with what the government's doing, by all means, you have a right to protest, but you don't have a right to shut down other people's lives, other people's livelihoods,” he said.

“You do have a right to protest, and you have a right to throw the government out the next time there's an election. That's the way our democratic system works. What a certain core group of people want on this is to get rid of a government through violence and harassment and by occupation. That's not our democratic system.”

While many people involved in the various blockades say they are there to demand an end to all COVID-19 restrictions, some, including some of the most vocal organizers of the events, want the Liberal government overthrown.

The cabinet order says the situation is a national emergency because it threatens economic security by blocking critical infrastructure including trade corridors and border crossings, harms Canada's trading relationships by affecting the flow of trade with the United States, is interfering with supply chains in a problem that could get worse as more blockades are erected, and brings the potential for unrest and violence.

It lists the special orders the government intends to make under the act, including going after the convoy's money, and designating zones where public assembly is prohibited. The Emergencies Act applies to the entire country, but Lametti said the specific zones will be named in subsequent orders to enable those powers as needed.

Bank accounts belonging to companies or individuals involved in the illegal blockades can be frozen without a court order, including those belonging to companies whose vehicles are blocking roads or other critical infrastructure.

Crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe and cryptocurrencies will also now be subjected to anti-money laundering laws and terrorist financing laws.

Commercial vehicles used to block roads will lose their insurance.

The government will also declare towing companies as essential services so police can order them to remove vehicles blocking roads or seize the tow trucks to remove the vehicles themselves.

Last week, Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos said none of the towing companies contracted to the city were willing to remove the big rigs, RVs, pickup trucks and cars that have turned large parts of the city's downtown into a parking lot. Kanellakos said the owners were saying they couldn't risk losing the business of trucking companies in the long run.

At least a dozen vehicles were towed away from the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, as police moved in to end that standoff, but Lametti said the towing companies came in from the United States to help because the Canadian ones would not do it.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said Monday it did not believe the government had met the “high and clear” threshold needed to invoke the Emergencies Act.

Executive director Noa Mendelsohn Aviv warns that normalizing emergency legislation “threatens our democracy and our civil liberties.”

Perrin Beatty, the CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, was the minister of defence who introduced the Emergencies Act in 1988 to replace the War Measures Act. He said that the government's use of the act is an indication of how serious a threat the blockades are to public safety and the economy.

“When I brought in the Emergencies Act 35 years ago, I wished that it would never need to be used, but I knew that there would inevitably be future crises and that it was essential to protect the basic rights of Canadians even in an emergency,” Beatty said in a tweet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

- With files from Marie Woolf