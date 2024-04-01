Organizers of a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto are calling for an “independent civilian investigation” into what they allege was police brutality at a demonstration this past weekend.

The demonstration, which occurred downtown on Saturday evening, led to three protesters being charged, Toronto police previously said.

In a news release issued Sunday, police alleged that while seizing a truck during the demonstration, protesters “became aggressive and assaultive” toward officers.

They also alleged that one woman threw horse manure at officers while another “intentionally used a flagpole to ‘spear’ at an officer.”

But at a news conference on Monday morning, the organizers of the rally accused the officers of using excessive force in their interactions with protesters.

“In the last two weeks we have seen dramatic escalations and violence at the hands of the Toronto Police Service. These escalations are in an attempt to criminalize and intimidate pro-Palestinian protesters off the streets,” Dalia Awwad, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement – Toronto, told reporters.

“We are here today reaffirming out calls to defund the police because the police do not keep us safe… We are also calling for an independent civilian investigation of what took place and what’s more, we are affirming that these are the people’s streets and we will continue to come out and we will continue to mobilize.”

The Palestinian Youth Movement – Toronto also shared videos of the demonstration on social media, where officers can be seen pushing protesters.

In a statement released over the weekend, the Toronto Police Service said officers employed "the necessary force" to preserve safety while also maintaining order among demonstrators, "particularly when faced with violence and aggression."

A spokesperson for Toronto police told CP24 on Sunday that they did not receive any reports of injuries at the demonstration but added that formal complaints can be made through the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD).

CTV News Toronto reached out to police for a response to the allegations made at today's news conference but the police service did not provide any further comment.