A suspected impaired driver is facing numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during the administration of a breathalyzer test and then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police say that officers were dispatched to the Champlain Street area in Orillia at around 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 16 for reports of a motor vehicle causing property damage.

By the time officers arrived on scene the vehicle was gone but police say that it later returned to the area and an officer spoke with its driver.

As a result of that interaction the officer demanded that the driver provide a sample of his breath into a screening device, police say. It is alleged that the driver then assaulted the officer while they attempted to conduct that test.

“The driver then left the immediate area in his vehicle - soon after his vehicle was located, and the driver had left on foot,” a news release issued by police states. “He was located and arrested a short time later and secured into police custody.”

A suspect, identified as 31-year-old Orillia resident Tyler Harrington, is facing seven charges in connection with the incident.

Police say that a result of those charges, Harrington’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January.