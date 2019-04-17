

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 39-year-old Oshawa man is facing 15 charges after he asked an acquaintance for a ride and then allegedly stole his car at gunpoint on Tuesday.

At about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Durham Regional Police were called to Maple Grove and Nash roads in Clarington for a report of a carjacking.

Investigators say the suspect asked a male acquaintance for a ride, and the acquaintance picked him up in Oshawa.

The suspect directed the driver to take him to a dead-end in Clarington, where he allegedly drew a firearm and stole the vehicle, stranding the driver.

A short time later, officers were called to Waverly Road in Oshawa for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers followed the vehicle to a home on Lansdowne Drive and located the stolen car.

A search warrant was executed on the home and the suspect was arrested without incident.

A black pellet gun, a crossbow and a loaded flare gun were allegedly found inside the home.

A suspect identified as Christopher Vella was charged with robbery using an imitation firearm, pointing a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and several other offences.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Hilliard at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1657.