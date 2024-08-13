A 34-year-old man is facing assault charges following a stabbing in Oshawa late last week.

Police in Durham Region said they were called to the area of Harmony Road South and Taylor Avenue, south of King Street East, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m.

According to police, two men – whom they said are partners in a domestic relationship – were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation before one of them was stabbed.

When officers arrived, they said they performed life-saving measures on the victim, who was taken to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has not provided further details about the victim or the circumstances of this incident, but said there are no concerns for public safety.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with video footage of the incident or additional information is asked to contact Det. Const. Dowdle of DRPS’s Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2765, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.