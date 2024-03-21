

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.

He says he plans to decrease the temporary resident population by five per cent over the next three years.

Canada has seen a sharp increase in the number of temporary residents coming in each year, and the minister has said in the past that the country has become “addicted” to temporary workers.

The first targets will be set in September.

Miller says he'll convene a meeting of provincial, territorial and federal ministers in May to talk about how the levels should be set.

He has also asked his department to review existing programs that bring in temporary residents so as to better align them with labour needs and weed out abuse in the system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.