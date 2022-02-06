

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The mayor of Canada's national capital declared a state of emergency in his city on Sunday in the face of ongoing protests that have overwhelmed local resources and strained the faith of local residents hoping for an end to the situation.

In a late-afternoon release, the city said Mayor Jim Watson's decision reflected the “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents” from protesters encamped through much of the downtown core.

The move gives the city some flexibility to more quickly procure supplies, some of which the brief release noted could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.

But anything beyond that isn't clear, given that the city's legal staff on Saturday told the police services board an emergency declaration, beyond its symbolic value, doesn't give police or the city any new legal powers.

Watson's declaration marked the end of the second weekend of the so-called Freedom Convoy taking over much of the capital's downtown core, with trucks clogging streets and protesters occupying sidewalks in front of Parliament Hill and into nearby residential areas.

Similar scenes played out in other parts of the country Sunday, though on a smaller scale than the day before when thousands of people opposed to pandemic-related restrictions congregated in cities from coast to coast.

Hundreds of trucks and cars caused a backlog in downtown Halifax, but officers were working to clear that out, said Const. John MacLeod. He said the situation had been peaceful with no incidents to report.

Ontario Provincial Police closed part of Highway 402 running to the border crossing between Sarnia and Port Huron, Mich., as a safety precaution due to pedestrians on the highway near a convoy of trucks and tractors.

Provincial police and RCMP officers are also in Ottawa to bolster the local force.

Ottawa's declaration of a state of emergency noted that Watson's decision underlined the need for support from upper levels of governments.

Earlier Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province has backed Ottawa during the nine-day protest that critics have branded an occupation.

“While we cannot direct the police, we have provided the City of Ottawa everything they have asked for and will continue to provide whatever support they request,” Ford said in a tweet.

After Watson's announcement, Ford's office said it had nothing to add.

Ottawa police said more than 450 tickets had been issued to demonstrators since Saturday morning for excessive noise, red light violations, driving a vehicle on a sidewalk and setting off fireworks, among others.

Almost 100 criminal investigations were underway, including cross-border investigations into what Ottawa police said were “email-based threats to public officials.”

Ottawa police also said Sunday that anyone bringing items like gasoline or supplies to protesters and the 500 vehicles downtown could be arrested.

Horns echoed through the city's core, mixed with the rumbling of semis and shouts of freedom. Protesters lined up at tents on city streets where hot meals and drinks were handed out.

Organizers had said they planned to stop the honking for Sunday prayers, but that faded early in the morning.

St. Patrick Basilica made the decision Friday to close over the risk of civil unrest, while the Christ Church Cathedral opted for online services despite provincial restrictions easing to allow for in-person prayers.

Beth Bretzlaff, rector at Christ Church Cathedral, said it wasn't safe to bring parishioners downtown on Sunday. Still, she said, what's needed is a bit of faith in good governance, good policing and people being responsible.

“Let's let the people that need to deal with this deal with this, and support them and watch out for each other,” said Bretzlaff, whose title is the very reverend, but often goes by “Dean Beth.”

Businesses downtown have also closed, including the Rideau Centre mall. Owner Cadillac Fairview cited the ongoing protest late Sunday in deciding to keep the mall closed for the foreseeable future, leaving thousands of employees out of work.

The encampment in Ottawa has been a hot topic among some Republicans in the United States. More than a few members of Congress supportive of former president Donald Trump have made a point of expressing solidarity with the protesters, and in some cases, their pointed disdain for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday decried a decision by fundraising platform GoFundMe to cut off donations to the convoy organizers, a move the company said it made because of police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.

Appearing on Fox News, the Canadian-born Cruz said he asked American regulators to see whether GoFundMe had engaged in deceptive trade practices before praising those in Ottawa and elsewhere.

“They are patriots and they are marching for your freedom and for my freedom,” he said.

Despite the decision by GoFundMe to cancel the main fundraiser for the convoy, dozens of others are on the website and similar fundraising platforms aimed at helping either individuals or the group overall.

- With files from Liam Casey, Allison Jones, Kevin Bissett, Mia Rabson, Nicole Thompson, and James McCarten

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.