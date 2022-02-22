

Mia Rabson and Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





Ottawa's largest mall has been evacuated and a suspect has been arrested with a possible weapon, on the first day the shopping centre has been open since protests forced stores to shut down late last month.

Police say they responded to Rideau Centre for a shoplifting call.

On Twitter, the police wrote one person has been arrested and there is no outstanding suspect or threat to public safety.

Witnesses reported they were ordered to evacuate the centre, as police told people to avoid the area just before 1 p.m. “due to an ongoing police operation.”

One witness said parts of the mall went dark, and then someone on the loud speaker said everyone needed to evacuate immediately.

There were multiple police vehicles all around the mall. At one entrance at least half a dozen police guarded the doors, including one with what appeared to be a type of rifle.

Some Apple Store workers stood outside in frigid temperatures without coats.

Officers came to the door and told everyone to go home, saying it was going to be quite awhile until the mall was open.

The mall was forced to close when a convoy of anti-vaccine mandate protesters rolled into the city at the end of January. The managers of the property called the situation downtown “untenable.”

The city's police service is still on high alert since removing the demonstrators over the weekend, and several police checkpoints remain set up throughout the downtown core.

On Monday, police encouraged shoppers to return to the ByWard Market area to support local businesses. The Rideau Centre announced it would reopen Tuesday, since police declared it safe to do so.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.