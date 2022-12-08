

The Canadian Press





A senior Ottawa Police Service officer has been arrested on sex charges.

Ottawa police say Supt. Mark Patterson, who is 53, is charged with sex assault, sex assault including abusing a position of trust, and breach of trust following an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say in a release that the charges stem from allegations that occurred between December 2018 and May 2022 and involve one complainant.

The release says the Ottawa Police Service was made aware of the allegations in June 2022, Patterson was immediately suspended, and the OPP was called in to investigate.

Patterson remains suspended and has been released on an undertaking.

Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs says the service takes all allegations of sexual assault and harassment very seriously.

"We have no tolerance of either," Stubbs said in a release Thursday. "It is damaging and debilitating to all those impacted.

“The allegations and charges in this case are very serious and it is important that we respect the judicial process and for all the facts to be heard.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022