

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Family, friends, and community members released balloons and lit candles at a memorial in a Mississauga laneway where a 14-year-old boy was found dead a year ago.

A passerby found the body of Riley Driver-Martin with obvious signs of trauma in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road in the morning of Dec. 7, 2018.

The police never released the cause of his death.

A year later, dozens gathered on the laneway, which has been decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments, to remember Driver-Martin, who was described as outspoken and someone who would help anybody in need.

Joseph Medley, the victim's uncle, said he continues to struggle in understanding why his nephew was taken away from them.

"What did he do? He didn't do anything," he said.

Medley, who was wearing a black shirt emblazoned with his nephew's photo and the word 'justice,' said the past year has been hard on the family, especially Driver-Martin's grandparents.

"(In) a time of the year when we should be happy and celebrating, (we) can't seem to find the magic behind it all because of bad choices were made," Medley said.

"Our lives will never be the same."

Medley said the family appreciates the support from community members who attended the memorial.

The family will fight to make sure that justice will be served in his nephew's death.

Jessica Fik, who knows the family, said Driver-Martin was an amazing child who always looked out for the 'little ones.'

"We just miss him so much," said Fik, adding that Driver-Martin was like her little brother who would always take the time to talk.

Two brothers, Mark and Nicholas Mahabir, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Driver-Martin's death. They will appear in court in February next year.