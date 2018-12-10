

Joshua Freeman and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The uncle of a 14-year-old boy who died in what police have described as a “senseless” killing in Mississauga last week says his nephew was “the kid that protected everyone.”

The body of 14-year-old Riley Driver-Martin was found in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, near Truscott Drive and Southdown Road at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Driver-Martin’s body was found with obvious signs of trauma, but Peel police have not said how he died.

“He was the kid that protected everybody. He loved his family, stayed at home, spent a lot of time with us,” the boy’s uncle, Donny Sexton, told CTV News Toronto.

“He had a lot of little buddies that he made sure were always protected. (He) hated bullying, hated the negativity that’s out there. He just had nothing to do with that.”

Two brothers have now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Grief counsellors were on-hand at Clarkson Secondary School in Mississauga today as students returned to class for the first time since their classmate was found dead.

The teen had been a student at the school for just a few months before his death. However students and staff have said he was well-liked.

“Today classes are going to continue as they normally would,” Carla Pereira, Director of Communication at Peel District School Board told CP24. “However at the start of those morning sessions we’re going to be delivering the official news of Riley’s passing to his classmates and to others at the school and indicating that there are going to be grief counsellors and social workers in the building today to support if they wish for someone to talk to.”

She said a book of condolence will also be on-hand so that students can write messages to Driver-Martin’s family.

A memorial for Driver-Martin is also set to be held at Clarkson Community Centre in Mississauga Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Nicholas Mahabir and Mark Mahabir have been charged in connection with Driver-Martin’s death.

Nicholas Mahabir’s lawyer confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the 20-year-old brothers are two of three fraternal triplets.

Police have not said what the motive might have been for the alleged killing.

Driver-Martin’s funeral will be held at noon on Thursday, his uncle confirmed.