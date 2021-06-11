The family of the four victims killed in the anti-Muslim attack in London, Ont. earlier this week has released a statement Friday ahead of a multi-faith march demanding an end to hate.

The Afzaal family said they are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from Canadians and people around the world in the wake of the attack.

"Our peace was shattered on the evening of June 6, when our loved ones were targeted in a hate-driven terrorist attack in London, Ontario," the statement read.

"Hatred has no place in this world and CANNOT be tolerated in Canada. We have full confidence in the Canadian justice system to handle this matter to the fullest extent of law."

The family went on to express their gratitude to the first responders, hospital staff, neighbours, friends, and all the thousands who attended Tuesday's vigil.

"This is the Canada that we know and that we love."

The attack happened Sunday on Hyde Park Road near South Carriage Road just after 8:30 p.m.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman, their nine-year-old son, and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother Talat Afzaal were out for a walk when a man driving a black pickup truck mounted the sidewalk and struck them.

The nine-year-old boy was the only person who survived.

In the statement, the family said the boy is 'recovering well' with loved ones by his side.

A private funeral is set for Saturday and the family is asking the media and the public for privacy.

"We will dearly miss our beloved mother, cherished brother, his adored wife and darling daughter. With their exemplary characters, their deaths will continue to illuminate the world and show that acceptance, justice, and tolerance will always triumph over hate," the statement read.

"The acts of one and the ideals of a few do not define a nation or a religion. The actions of the whole speak for the country."

The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old London man, is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

London police had said the family was intentionally targeted because they were Muslims. Police would not specify why they believe the attack was hate motivated but said they gathered evidence "from a variety of sources."

Sunday's attack reverberated across Canada, with many calling political leaders to act and end Islamophobia.

The family's statement comes as thousands are expected to walk through the streets of London for the Multi-Faith March to End Hatred.

The march will begin at 7 p.m. at the intersection where the attack occurred and end at the London Muslim Mosque.

There are also vigils planned across the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening in solidarity with the family.