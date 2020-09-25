A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a North York school after two students contracted the virus.

During the city briefing, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, said that the outbreak at Glen Park Public School, in the area of Englemount Avenue and Glengrove Avenue, is the first outbreak declared at a Toronto school.

She said the two students have been isolated to recover from the infection.

In addition, a teacher and 35 students from two class cohorts have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days. Parents in the school have been notified.

“One of the realities of living in a world with COVID-19 is that there will be cases in schools,” de Villa said.

“I expect there will be similar announcements in future, and you can be confident the steps developed to manage the situation and reduce the risk of spread will be followed.”

De Villa said an outbreak is declared when there are at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period and with a link to a school setting, which is a definition set by the province.

“This definition supports a swift response that will help manage the spread of COVID-19 aggressively.”

Toronto Public Health reported 236 new infections on Friday, bringing the city's total to 18, 363. Of those cases, 1,178 have died of the virus, while 15,725 have recovered.

"An increase day over day of this scale is a warning to the entire city," de Villa said.

"Wherever you live, wherever daily life takes you, you must take the steps for self protection."