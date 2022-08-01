Overnight fire heavily damages six units in a Richmond Hill townhouse complex
An Aug. 1 fire destroyed six units in a Richmond Hill townhouse complex.
Share:
Published Monday, August 1, 2022 9:12AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 1, 2022 9:17AM EDT
Several Richmond Hill residents are homeless after an overnight fire heavily damaged six units in a townhouse complex.
The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. on Plaisance Road, which is near Yonge Street and Carrvile Road.
According to York Regional Police, the fire broke out in one unit and spread to others.
The entire complex was evacuated, they said.
No injuries were reported.
There is no word at this time on a cause for the fire.
Firefighters from Richmond Hill, Central York, and Vaughan were called to help battle the fire, which is now out. Crews remain at the scene and are keeping an eye out for any hot spots.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.
Carrville Road is currently closed between Yonge Street and Avenue Road.
FIRE - Roads closed on Carville Avenue in Richmond Hill W/B at Yonge St. and E/B at Avenue Rd. Town House fire in the area of Carville Ave/Plaisance Rd. Entire town house complex being evacuated. Please avoid the the area. @YRP— YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) August 1, 2022