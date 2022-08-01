Several Richmond Hill residents are homeless after an overnight fire heavily damaged six units in a townhouse complex.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. on Plaisance Road, which is near Yonge Street and Carrvile Road.

According to York Regional Police, the fire broke out in one unit and spread to others.

The entire complex was evacuated, they said.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word at this time on a cause for the fire.

Firefighters from Richmond Hill, Central York, and Vaughan were called to help battle the fire, which is now out. Crews remain at the scene and are keeping an eye out for any hot spots.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.

Carrville Road is currently closed between Yonge Street and Avenue Road.