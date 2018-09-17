

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are appealing to witnesses of a Parkview Hills shooting that was caught on surveillance camera.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the neighbourhood on Friday at around 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

“We received several calls from an address on Alder Road and that’s in the Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive area for several reports of hearing multiple shots in the area,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 on Monday afternoon.

Douglas-Cook said one male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Surveillance footage of the incident from a nearby resident obtained by CP24 shows a male shooter fire about seven shots before people are seen fleeing the area.

“From the witness account there were several people in a home. There was a gathering of some sort, a party I believe, inside the home and several people were seen fleeing the area at the time the shots were heard,” Douglas-Cook said.

Justin Van Dette, a spokesperson with the Parkview Hill Community Association, spoke to CP24 about community safety in the area following this incident.

“We had a very productive meeting last night with Toronto Police Service. We were getting a briefing on the police investigation, who are doing a great job even though the investigation is at its infancy stage,” he said.

“The call for a gun ban is nothing new. The handgun ban was initiated about 10 years ago by former mayor David Miller. Mayor John Tory has made the call yet again but the senior levels of government need to bring in that ban and that’s something that we’ll hopefully see happen in the very near future.”

Investigators said they are asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Douglas-Cook said. “Every single tip we receive, any bit of information no matter how small it is, is extremely helpful in an investigation such as this.”

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this investigation has been released.