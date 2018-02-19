

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One person has been taken to a trauma centre after a shooting took place in Brampton on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. in the area of Vanderpool Crescent and Almond Street.

Peel Paramedics told CP24 the victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.