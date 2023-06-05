Paul Bernardo should “rot in a maximum-security prison” for the rest of his “miserable existence,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday after the notorious serial killer was moved to a medium-security prison.

“We stand with his victims and their families, including those of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French,” Ford said in a statement.

Last week, Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.