Paul Bernardo should 'rot in maximum-security prison' for rest of 'miserable existence,' Ford says
Published Monday, June 5, 2023 7:01AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Paul Bernardo should “rot in a maximum-security prison” for the rest of his “miserable existence,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday after the notorious serial killer was moved to a medium-security prison.
“We stand with his victims and their families, including those of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French,” Ford said in a statement.
Last week, Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec.
