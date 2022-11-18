Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Friday, November 18, 2022 8:17PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 18, 2022 8:27PM EST
A 19-year-old man has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday evening.
Peel police and paramedics responded to Britannia Road east of Queen Street at around 7:30 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian.
When they arrived, officers located a male pedestrian with serious injuries.
Police said he was rushed to a trauma centre in potentially life-threatening condition.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
The eastbound lanes of Britannia Road are closed at Queen Street due to the collision.