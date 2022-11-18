A 19-year-old man has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday evening.

Peel police and paramedics responded to Britannia Road east of Queen Street at around 7:30 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, officers located a male pedestrian with serious injuries.

Police said he was rushed to a trauma centre in potentially life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Britannia Road are closed at Queen Street due to the collision.