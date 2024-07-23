Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Several westbound lanes on the Gardiner Expressway are closed after a collision on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (CP24)
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2024 7:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2024 7:23PM EDT
A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a collision on the westbound lanes of the highway east of Jameson Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.
Toronto police say the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has been rushed to the hospital. Toronto paramedics tell CP24 the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene, police say.
Police have closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Spadina and Jameson avenues due to the collision.