A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Caledon Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Tim Manley Avenue, in the area of Chinguacousy and Mayfield roads, at around 7:30 a.m.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where they were pronounced dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, as well as the circumstances that led to the collision.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours due to the collision. They have since reopened.