A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue at 1:23 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian, an adult male, according to Toronto Paramedic Services, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

Road closures are in effect in the area as an investigation gets underway.