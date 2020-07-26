A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham early Sunday morning.

York Regional Police said the collision happened around 12:43 a.m. at Middlefield Road and Golden Avenue.

The identity of the pedestrian is unknown.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

Major collision investigators are currently on scene investigating the collision.

The area is closed to traffic and officials said it’s expected to be closed until after 7 a.m.