A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Toronto’s Little Jamaica early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Glenholme Avenue, east of Dufferin Street, at 1:40 a.m. for a collision.

Toronto police said a 39-year-old man was driving a 2024 Honda Civic westbound when he struck a 24-year-old man at the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police told CP24 that the driver was arrested and charged for allegedly being impaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.