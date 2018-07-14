

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a taxi in Willowdale overnight.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Yonge Street at Elmwood Avenue, which is just north of Sheppard Avenue.

Paramedics say that the victim is a man in his 50s.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are not immediately clear, though police say that the taxi driver will not face any charges.