Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Vaughan
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Published Saturday, April 27, 2024 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 27, 2024 9:56AM EDT
A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. near Steeles Avenue and Dufferin Street.
Toronto police say the driver remained on scene.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated the incident. One person has been taken into custody.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 27, 2024
Steeles Ave W & Dufferin St
8:41am
- pedestrian truck by vehicle
- driver remained on scene
- victim transported to hospital via trauma run
- unknown extent of injuries
- intersection is closed
- delays in the area
- use alternate routes#GO899211
