A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a motorist on Sunday night in Mississauga.

The collision happened near Hurontario Street and Bristol Road East.

Paramedics said that they were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. and that they transported one patient to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

The gender or other identifying information for the victim are not available at this time.

It is unclear at this time if the driver remained at the scene.