Police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.

It happened in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West.

The vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

Police said pedestrian has been taken to hospital in serious condition.

The westbound lanes of Winston Churchill are closed to Oscar Peterson as an investigation gets underway.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.