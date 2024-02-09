Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening dies in hospital: police
Published Friday, February 9, 2024 10:30PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 10, 2024 6:43AM EST
An elderly man has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.
Toronto police say the collision occurred at Milner and Morningside avenues, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the male pedestrian unconscious. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Saturday morning police confirmed that the man died in hospital.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.