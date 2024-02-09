An elderly man has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.

Toronto police say the collision occurred at Milner and Morningside avenues, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the male pedestrian unconscious. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Saturday morning police confirmed that the man died in hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.