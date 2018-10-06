

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a male pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Scarborough early Saturday morning may have been intentionally run over.

The collision happened outside a plaza on Warden Avenue south of Eglinton Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say that the victim, believed to be in his 30s, sustained very serious leg injuries as a result.

The vehicle, meanwhile, fled the scene and was last seen headed towards Warden Avenue.

Police say that the vehicle is believed to be white in colour, though no further description has been provided.