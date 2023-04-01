A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in southeast Scarborough.

The collision happened near Lawrence Avenue East and Mossband Drive, which is between Scarborough Golf Club and Orton Park roads.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 11:09 a.m.

They say the victim has head injuries, but is conscious and breathing.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they took a man to a local trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Motorists and transit riders should note that the eastbound lanes of Lawrence are currently blocked as police investigate.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.