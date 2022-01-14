Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in west end
Published Friday, January 14, 2022 3:46PM EST
A male pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the city’s west end Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said it happened in the Davenport Road and Lansdowne Avenue area just after 2:30 p.m.
The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.