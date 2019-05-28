

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police constable is facing criminal charges after he allegedly accessed the service’s database to look up confidential files on people he knew personally.

Starting in June 2018, officers from the professional standards bureau received a complaint that an officer was accessing the police database without authorization and sharing details from the database with people he knew.

After an 11-month investigation, officers arrested a suspect they identified as Const. Sean Duggan on Tuesday.

He was charged with three counts of breach of trust and one count of unauthorized use of a computer.

Duggan has worked for Peel Regional Police for 16 years.

“We have a very strict policy about accessing police databases and systems. Our officers are bound by that policy and as soon as the complaint was received through the Professional Standards Bureau, I ordered an investigation into the conduct of the officer,” Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord said in a statement released Tuesday.

He was suspended with pay per the terms of the Police Service Act.

He is expected to appear in a Brampton courtroom in July.