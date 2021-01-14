The Peel District School Board is investigating after an unknown person interrupted a virtual class twice at a Mississauga school.

In a statement to CP24 on Thursday, the board said someone who did not have access to the classroom link entered an online class attended by students of Chris Hadfield Public School.

“We take all matters of online safety, student privacy and digital citizenship very seriously. The board’s IT department is currently investigating,” the PDSB said in a statement.

The board did not provide further details about the two incidents. However, the PDSB noted that the class has been moved to another secure virtual learning environment.

Earlier in the day, the PDSB and the Toronto School Board reported having technical difficulties with Google Meet and Google Classroom, disrupting virtual classes.

Students in Toronto and Peel Region, along with those in York Region, Hamilton and Windsor-Essex, are taking classes online until Feb. 10.