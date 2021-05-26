Peel Police arrest 7 people after man kidnapped in Mississauga
Seven individuals have been placed under arrest by police following an incident in which an adult male was kidnapped in Mississauga, Ont..
Peel Regional Police say they received a call regarding the kidnapping at approximately 4 p.m. on April 10.
After a 14-hour investigation, police say the victim was located in the area of Airport Road and Morningstar Drive with “severe but non-life-threatening injuries.” The victim was transported to hospital for treatment.
As a result of an investigation, Peel police have placed seven individuals under arrest, charging each with kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.
The suspects have been identified by police as:
- Gurvinder Dhillon, 34-years-old, from Brampton
- Maninderjit Dhindsa, 42-years-old, from Brampton
- Harpal Dhillon, 36-years-old, from Brampton
- Lakhvir Singh, 23-years-old, from Mississauga
- Jaspuneet Bajwa, 29-years-old, from Mississauga
- Kalib Rahi, 34-years-old, from Brampton
- Ramanpreet Singh, 22-years-old, of no fixed address
Peel Police say that all seven individuals were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
The charges have not been proven in court.