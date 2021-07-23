Peel police have charged five people accused of kidnapping a man in Brampton and possessing firearms.

Officers responded to a home in the area of William Parkway and Chinguacousy Road Thursday evening after receiving a call from a man who reported that he had escaped from a residence after being forcibly confined for several days.

When officers arrived and attempted to make an arrest, the five occupants of the home refused to come out of the house and barricaded themselves inside.

Police decided to bring in crisis negotiators, incident commanders, multiple officers, and other resources to deal with the situation.

More than four hours later, the suspects were arrested.

Police said a search warrant was subsequently executed and officers found two firearms within the home.

As a result, four people from Quebec and one man from Toronto are facing multiple charges, including forcible confinement and two counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

“This was a violent crime that has undoubtedly caused traumatic injury to the victim. The professionalism, skill and patience displayed by the men and women of Peel Police in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion was outstanding,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement.

All five suspects appeared in a Brampton court on Friday.