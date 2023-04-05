Peel police have announced their latest hire: a yellow Labrador named Harley.

Harley, 2, is the first dog in Canada to be trained in seeking out digital storage devices through scent. While on duty, she will be deployed with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) to support officers during search warrants.

Harley, along with her handler Detective Constable Jay Vanderburgh, recently graduated from a canine course for electronic storage device detection in Indianapolis. Harley has already successfully detected storage devices while conducting search warrants – on one of her first outings, she recovered four different devices of interest to investigators.

Peel police were able to bring Harley on board through assistance from Operation Underground Railroad, a charity which supports law enforcement to combat online child exploitation and human trafficking.

Harley is also trained as an emotional support dog for victims and Peel police officers. Police say she is friendly, playful and enjoys the company of people, which will allow her to support the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit during interviews.

In a press release, Detective Andrew Ullock said Harley’s presence “provides amazing support to officers who must do a very challenging job…she lightens the mood in a way only a dog can.”