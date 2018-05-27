

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting in Brampton on Saturday night as 26-year-old Nassar Abdoulkader.

Police say Abdoulkader was gunned down in the area of Brisdale Drive, near Chingacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West, at around 10 p.m.

Const. Bancroft Wright told CP24 that the victim and a number of other individuals were standing in the driveway of a home in the area when a car pulled up.

Wright said shots were fired from the vehicle and the victim was struck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

Wright said the victim was visiting the home where he was shot.

“It seems at this point that the individuals or suspects knew who this individual was and who they were going after,” Wright said.

Police said they do not know the make or model of the vehicle involved and it is not clear how many people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

“They are doing canvassing of the neighbourhood for video surveillance and anyone that may have been driving by with dashboard cameras,” Wright said.

“Of course we are appealing to witnesses. Anyone within the area that… may have been walking their dogs or just out for a pleasant neighbourhood walk that may have seen any vehicles speeding away from the scene."