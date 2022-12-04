Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.

On Saturday, at about 10:40 p.m., Peel Regional Police (PRP) received a call for a shooting at the Petro-Canada gas station at 6035 Creditview Rd. at Britannia Road West.

On Sunday afternoon, PRP identified the victim as Pawanpreet Kaur from Brampton.

They confirmed she worked at the gas station and was on duty at the time of the shooting.

CTV News Toronto contacted Suncor, which owns Petro-Canada, for comment, but the company would not confirm if the individual who was killed was an employee.

"We will fully cooperate in the investigation, but all further media inquiries should be directed to local police," a spokesperson said in an email.

“We extend our sympathies to the family, friends and co-workers of the victim.”

Speaking to the media at the scene late Sunday morning, Insp. Tim Nagtegaal, of PRP, said emergency responders provided medical assistance to the victim, who had been shot “multiple times.”

The victim was gunned down outside the gas station store and died of her injuries at the scene, he said.

In a tweet, PRP said they believe the shooting was targeted.

SHOOTING:

- Creditview Rd/Britannia Road West in #MSGA

- 21 year old woman has been pronounced deceased

- Suspect left on foot

- male, dark clothing, gloves

- believed to be targeted incident

- Homicide has carriage of investigation

- C/R at 10:40p.m.

- PR22-0401311 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 4, 2022

Nagtegaal said the “culprit” ran away on foot in an unknown direction.

He said at this point police have not confirmed the suspect’s gender, adding they were last seen wearing "all dark clothing."

Police would also not say if the suspect and the victim knew each other, adding investigators would be looking into any background connections.

So far, investigators do not believe a vehicle was involved in this fatal shooting. They also have yet to recover a weapon, Nagtegaal said.

Currently, members of PRP’s homicide squad along with forensic identification officers are processing the scene.

“We want to make sure we do a thorough job of documenting any evidence,” Nagtegaal said, noting the investigation is in its infancy.

Motorists should note that roads in that immediate area may be impacted as police investigate.

Nagtegaal said several witnesses were present at the time of the fatal shooting and is urging anyone with information to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.