

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police officer with nine years on the force is facing charges after a female victim came forward to report an alleged assault.

The alleged incident occurred at a private residence two months ago on April 25 while the officer was off-duty, Peel police said.

A female victim came forward to report the incident yesterday and officers with the Professional Standards Bureau launched an investigation the same day.

In a statement, Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord said the service takes the allegations “very seriously.”

Constable Dawid (David) Chilicki has been charged with assault and mischief under five thousand dollars, police said in a news release.

Chilicki made a court appearance in Brampton for a bail hearing Tuesday.