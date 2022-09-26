Peel police have released composite sketches of an Indigenous man who went missing almost 40 years ago and are appealing for the public’s help to locate him.

Cyril "Sonny" Thistle was last seen back in 1981 by members of his family in Brampton, near McLaughlin Road and Queen Street East. At that time, he was 26 years old.

Thistle is described as white with a fair complexion, light brown hair, a thick mustache, and a gap between his top two front teeth.

He was reported missing to police on Aug. 28, 2013.

A transient individual who was known to frequent Toronto and the Region of Peel, Thistle had reportedly lived in Saskatchewan and Sudbury prior to 1980.

In an effort to “generate further investigative leads into his disappearance,” members of 22 Division’s Criminal Investigations Bureau recently developed a composite sketch of what Thistle may look like today.

Anyone with information should to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.