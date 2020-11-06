Peel Region will be moved into the red category in the Ford government’s new colour-coded system for COVID-19 restrictions, meaning that most businesses can reopen but with even stricter limits on how many people are allowed inside.

Premier Doug Ford had said earlier this week that the modified Stage 2 restrictions in Peel, York and Ottawa would be lifted and that the regions would instead be moved into the orange category, which permits up to 50 people to dine indoors or workout at a gym.

That, however, has now changed in Peel.

The Ford government now says that region will be moved into the red “control” category.

The category still technically permits most businesses to reopen but it caps indoor capacity at bars, restaurants, gyms and casinos at just 10 people. Cinemas are also prohibited from reopening under the category.

Sources have previously told CTV News Toronto that Peel’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh had previously asked the province to extend the modified Stage 2 restrictions for another week due to its high case counts and positivity rate.

As of today, Peel had reported 104.9 infections for every 100,000 residents through the week ending Nov. 2. That is beyond the 100 infection per capita benchmark that is among the province’s indicators for moving regions into a red category, which more closely resembles the modified version of Stage 2.

“I must be clear. All of our metrics are going in the wrong direction. Peel is seeing the highest rates of cases and positivity in the province with much of that activity localized in Brampton and while Peel Public Health is still contact tracing our capacity is increasingly being challenged,” Loh told reporters during a briefing earlier this week.