A Peel Regional Police officer is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Brampton last week.

On Jan. 21, emergency services responded to a single-motor vehicle collision in the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive, at around 9:30 p.m.

Further details about the crash were not released.

On Tuesday, police said Const. John Lontoc, a 12-year employee of Peel Regional Police, was charged in connection with the collision.

Lontoc faces two charges including impaired operation and impaired operation with excess blood alcohol.

Police said Lontoc was off-duty at the time of the collision.

“Once the criminal court proceedings have been completed, a Police Services Act investigation will follow,” police said in a press release.

Lontoc was suspended with pay and is set to appear in court on March 17.