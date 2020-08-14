On-street permit parking will now resume in Toronto following a months-long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting at midnight on Friday, permit parking enforcement resumes on residential streets across the city.

"The period to renew existing, or purchase new, six and twelve-month on-street parking permits began on July 2 when the parking permit office resumed operation. The renewal period deadline was extended until August 7 to maximize the window for residents," the city said in a news release issued this week.

"Existing permit holders were contacted directly by mail throughout the month of July and parking permit office hours were extended for phone and email inquiries. Information about the renewal period was shared by the City’s social media accounts and toronto.ca was updated with details, including a convenient online renewal system that uses licence plate information."

The parking permit office remains closed to the public, but staff are available by phone and via email.

People can purchase temporary daily and weekly passes online.