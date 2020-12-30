One person is dead following a collision in Scarborough Wednesday evening, according to Toronto police.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police, paramedics and fire crews responded to a crash at Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Toronto Fire Services said a person was trapped under an SUV in the parking lot of an LCBO.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact 416-808-1900.

The area is closed as police continue to investigate.