Person dies after overnight collision in Toronto
A person is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue on Aug. 12.
Published Friday, August 12, 2022 6:22AM EDT
A person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Toronto overnight, police say.
Shortly after 4 a.m., police responded to a crash in the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue.
Toronto paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.
A man was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition and a woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, paramedics say.
Toronto police say one person has since died from their injuries in hospital.
The area is closed for an investigation.