

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews responding to a truck fire in Scarborough have located a person deceased inside the vehicle, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Brimley Road and Bluffers Park after receiving a call about a pickup truck that was on fire in the area.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased individual inside the vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.