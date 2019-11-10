Person found dead inside burnt-out vehicle in Scarborough: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 2:04PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 10, 2019 2:06PM EST
Crews responding to a truck fire in Scarborough have located a person deceased inside the vehicle, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Brimley Road and Bluffers Park after receiving a call about a pickup truck that was on fire in the area.
When the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a deceased individual inside the vehicle.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.