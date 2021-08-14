A person is in critical condition after a stabbing at a nightclub in Vaughan overnight, York Regional police say.

On Saturday, at around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at Posh Supperclub, located at Steeles Avenue and Keele Street.

A person was located with a stab wound and taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

