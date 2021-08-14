Person in critical condition after stabbing at Vaughan nightclub: police
A person is in critical condition after a stabbing at Posh Supperclub overnight, York Regional police say.
Published Saturday, August 14, 2021 6:56AM EDT
On Saturday, at around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at Posh Supperclub, located at Steeles Avenue and Keele Street.
A person was located with a stab wound and taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
One person was taken into custody, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.