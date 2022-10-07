Toronto police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a freight train in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood overnight.

Police tweeted about an investigation on the train tracks in the area of Astley and Standish avenues, shortly after 10 p.m.

All CP Rail freight trains were temporarily stopped in the area for the investigation, police said.

Police later confirmed that a person was struck by a train and found deceased.

No foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.