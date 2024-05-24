Three people have been charged following an investigation into allegations that a table games dealer at a Pickering casino was "in collusion" with patrons.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the charges on Friday. Police said they started the investigation into the alleged illegal activity on May 4.

As a result, OPP arrested 60-year-old Amadeo Rojas, 66-year-old Noel Sarsonas and 33-year-old Jeffery Pardinis.

Rojas has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of cheating at play, and two counts of criminal breach of trust. Meanwhile, Sarsonas and Pardinis have been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and cheating at play.

Police said the three accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in an Oshawa court on a later date.